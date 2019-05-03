Home

Enevoldsen, Frances
Frances Enevoldsen, age 87, died peacefully May 3, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living. Born March 14, 1932 in New York daughter of the late Frank and Rubye Rigney. Also preceded in death by her husband John, sisters Norma (Joseph) Rufft and Rosemarie Brennan, niece Carleen Cook, nephew Michael McGovern. Survived by her daughter, Carol E. Enevoldsen; son, John K. (Louise) Enevoldsen; grandchildren, Kirsten, Rachel, John and Kelsey; nieces, Christine (Arthur) Lass, Linda Whitehouse; nephews, Edward Brennan and Michael (Kathleen) Whitehouse other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to the
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019
