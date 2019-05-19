Graves, Frances

1922 - 2019

Frances Marie (Enright) Graves, age 96. Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Marie Florence Enright. Married to Charles Clinton Graves for 70 wonderful years who was the love of her life. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Richard Graves; and first grandchild, Troy; sisters, Mary Sweetman and Dorthy Enright; sister-in-law, Barb (Don) Scott; and brother-in-law, Don (Betty) Graves. Our mother and grandmother was the angel in our family. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She spent her whole life devoted to her children and grandchildren. Member of the First Presbyterian Church where she was very active. Passed away peacefully at her daughter, Constance and her son-in-law, Michael's home where she was cared for by all her family for the last five years. Also survived by her son, Mark (Angela) Graves of Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Graves of Grove City; grandchildren, Michael (Heidi) Rogers, Robert Shane (Tina) Koehler, and Bobby (Cindy) Davis; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Bailey Rogers, Meredyth and Liam Graves, Angie and Nick Davis and Jackson Hart; many nieces and nephews and friends. A special thank you to Mount Carmel Hospice and especially Nurses Mary and Michelle for the excellent care that they provided to our loved one over the last 6 months. Private family service will be held at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Burial will be at Grove City Cemetery with Pastor Tom Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 or to National Federation of the Blind of Ohio Sherry Ruth, Treasurer, 6922 Murray Ridge Road. Elyria, Ohio 44035. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or photo. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019