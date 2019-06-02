|
|
Hargis, Frances "Frankie"
1941 - 2019
Frances Margaret "Frankie" Hargis, 77, passed away May 30, 2019. Frankie is survived by husband of 57 years, William Hargis; children, William Hargis Jr., Sean Hargis, Jennifer Childress, and Cindy Hargis; sisters, Mary Jo Frabott and Betty Burke; sister-in-law, Irene Salmons; grandchildren, James, Christopher, Megan, Drew, Catherine, and Jessica; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great neighbors and friends, especially Michelle Cantrell and Sharon Clark. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm, with Funeral Service beginning at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. For full obituary, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019