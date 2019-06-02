Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hargis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Frankie" Hargis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances "Frankie" Hargis Obituary
Hargis, Frances "Frankie"
1941 - 2019
Frances Margaret "Frankie" Hargis, 77, passed away May 30, 2019. Frankie is survived by husband of 57 years, William Hargis; children, William Hargis Jr., Sean Hargis, Jennifer Childress, and Cindy Hargis; sisters, Mary Jo Frabott and Betty Burke; sister-in-law, Irene Salmons; grandchildren, James, Christopher, Megan, Drew, Catherine, and Jessica; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great neighbors and friends, especially Michelle Cantrell and Sharon Clark. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm, with Funeral Service beginning at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. For full obituary, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now