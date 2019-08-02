|
|
Harper, Frances
Frances Lenore Harper, age 100, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at the Willow Brook Christian Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. An administrative assistant for Dresser Industries (Jeffrey Manufacturing) for 40+ years, Frances was a member of the Central Church of Christ, Clearwater, FL and a former member of the Fishinger-Kenny Church of Christ, Columbus, OH. Frances was an avid contributor to many charitable causes including her final home, Willow Brook Christian Home. She loved the New York Times crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and was a member of the Book of the Month Club for over seventy years. Frances also loved to travel specially to see plays in NYC. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Hela Harper of Reinersville, OH. She is survived by niece, Mary (Gene) McLean of Goleta, CA; and nephew, John Tracy of Cheyenne, WY; and grandnephews and grandniece. A Memorial Service will be held at Fishinger-Kenney Church of Christ on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1pm. Interment will be in Reinersville, OH. In lieu of flowers, you may continue Frances' legacy by contributing to your favorite charitable cause.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019