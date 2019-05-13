|
Hennerfeind, Frances
1936 - 2019
Frances Kerene Hennerfeind, age 83, of Columbus, OH, passed away May 11, 2019. She was born March 8, 1936 in Columbus, OH to the late Harold and Lucille Poth. Retired from Groveport Madison Schools. Preceded in death by her husband Walter P. Hennerfeind. Survivors include her three children, Dena (Scott), Peter (Veldine) and Jeff (Dawn); seven grandchildren, Amber (Tyler), Adrienne (James), Anna (Ben), Walter, Sara (Ryan), Aiden and Wesley; two great grandchildren, Damien and Evelyn; siblings, Mary, Jane (Jerry), Ted, Marianne (Richard) and Roy (Margie); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may visit 4-8pm on Wednesday, May 15, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service officiated by Fr. David Young will begin at 10:30am on Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home with one hour prior of visitation. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to the BrockStrong Foundation or Catholic Social Services. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019