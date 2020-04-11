Home

Frances J. (Brandenburg) Parker


1920 - 2020
Frances J. (Brandenburg) Parker Obituary
Parker (Brandenburg), Frances J.
1920 - 2020
Frances J. Parker, age 99, was called peacefully to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020. She was born August 22, 1920 in Fosters, Ohio to the late Roy and Mary (Connor) Brandenburg. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a long time resident of Pataskala and member of Wagram United Meth. Church, active in Choir, Sewing Bees, and UM Women. She loved family gatherings, butterflies, cardinals, and colors red and blue. Also, she was a 35 year breast cancer survivor. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Harold H. Parker, sisters Melva Tewart, Nellie Boggs; brothers Robert and Ralph Brandenburg; great grandson Silas Hall. She will be forever cherished by her remaining family: Children, Linda (Mike) Crawford, Ronald (Jeanne) Parker, Marjie (Jim) Penn; grandchildren Dan (Rae) Crawford, Cindy (John) Nawar, Andy Parker, Ryan (Sue) Hall; greatgrandchildren Savannah, Seth, Morgan, Matthew and Madelyn Crawford, Alex and Tommy Hall; nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
