Frances Johnston

Johnston, Frances

1941 - 2020

Frances E. Johnston, age 79, passed away October 6, 2020 at Whetstone Care Center. Frances was known to everyone for being a social butterfly. Preceded in death by three siblings. Survived by sister, Jane Hockey. Special thanks to the staff at Whetstone Care Center for their loving care and compassion. There will be no services. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 West Broad St.



