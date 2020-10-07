1/
Frances Johnston
Johnston, Frances
1941 - 2020
Frances E. Johnston, age 79, passed away October 6, 2020 at Whetstone Care Center. Frances was known to everyone for being a social butterfly. Preceded in death by three siblings. Survived by sister, Jane Hockey. Special thanks to the staff at Whetstone Care Center for their loving care and compassion. There will be no services. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 West Broad St.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
