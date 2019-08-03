|
|
Macynski, Frances
1924 - 2019
Frances B. Macynski, age 95, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd., Columbus, OH 43224. Interment to follow in procession at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence, and view full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019