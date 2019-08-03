The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1582 Ferris Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Macynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Macynski


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Frances Macynski Obituary
Macynski, Frances
1924 - 2019
Frances B. Macynski, age 95, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd., Columbus, OH 43224. Interment to follow in procession at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence, and view full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now