|
|
Martindale, Frances
1942 - 2019
Frances K. "Kay" Martindale, 77, died November 11, 2019, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Kay was born on October 10, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Malcolm P. and Anna V. Martindale. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother Claude Martindale. She is survived by sister, Caryl A. (Ken) Kemper; brother, John (Jill) Martindale; nephews, Todd (Lori), Kevin (Kelli), Kyle (Tara), John (Melissa), Daryl and David; nieces, Meghan (Joe) and Claudette (Branden); and many great nieces and nephews. Kay graduated from Eastmoor High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1960, and graduated from Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana in 1964 with a degree in mathematics. Kay spent 22½ as a mathematics classroom teacher in the Columbus School system, teaching at Franklin Junior High School, Yorktown Junior High School, Eastmoor High School, and Independence High School. Kay co-authored two high school mathematics textbooks and did work for two years with the Ohio Math Project. She received recognition from the Columbus Public School System for her "unique contributions" to the school system over her career in March 1992. Kay served as a volunteer for years in a variety of activities at Grace Brethren Church in Westerville, including volunteering in the church offices/print shop, singing in the church's choir, and the singles program. She also loved travel, quilting, ceramics, and doing picture and math puzzles. A Memorial Service for Kay will be held at The Granville Chapel, located at 309 West Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023, at 10am on Saturday, November 30, 2019, with a short visitation time at 9am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Polaris Church, PO Box 1650, Westerville, Ohio 43086. (Please note on your check if it is to be a Memorial Gift).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019