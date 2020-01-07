|
|
Orendorff, Frances
1935 - 2019
Frances "Eddie" Orendorff, 84, passed away December 23, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Gahanna. She was born November 11, 1935 to the late Edward C. Dunfee and Frances L. (Dunfee) Warren; also preceded in death by her husband Warren "Abe" Orendorff and son Philip C. Orendorff. Eddie is survived by her son, John (DeAnn) Orendorff of Bentonville, AR; grandson, Brenner Orendorff of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter, Hannah Orendorff of Columbus, OH. A Memorial Service will be held at 12pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Visitation will be held 10am-Noon, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Eddie's memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8527, www.nationalbreastcancer.org Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020