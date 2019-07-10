Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
2692 East Fifth Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Peters Obituary
Peters, Frances
Frances I. Peters, age 96, passed away July 9, 2019. Friends may call Saturday, July 13 from 9-10 a.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2692 East Fifth Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to Catholic Social Services, 197 East Gay Street. The full obituary will appear in Friday's edition or visit www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now