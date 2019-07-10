|
Peters, Frances
Frances I. Peters, age 96, passed away July 9, 2019. Friends may call Saturday, July 13 from 9-10 a.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2692 East Fifth Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to Catholic Social Services, 197 East Gay Street. The full obituary will appear in Friday's edition or visit www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019