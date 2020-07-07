Schottenstein, Frances Polster
1931 - 2020
Frances "Frankie" Polster Schottenstein, 89, was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 6, 1931 and died on July 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Irving E. Schottenstein, parents Tobias C. Polster and Jennie Polster, and brother Eugene A. Polster. She is survived by her four children, Gary L. (Terri) Schottenstein, Robert H. (Jeri Block) Schottenstein, Linda Schottenstein Fisher and Steven (Rhonda) Schottenstein; grandchildren, Brian and Corey Schottenstein, Betsy (Steven) Hart, and Brett (Katie) Kaufman, Alissa (David) Simon, Leah (Jon) Schulman, Joshua and Jia Jia Schottenstein, Ben (Amy) Fisher, Jennifer (David) Dorfman and Ari (Elyssa) Fisher, and Sarah, Ashley, Abby, Libby, Jacob and Remy Schottenstein; great grandchildren, Tyler, Sadie and Colby Hart; Dylan, Grant and Ian Kaufman, Jackson, Will and Bennett Simon, Lucy and Rosie Schulman, Julia, Ava and Noah Fisher; Lilah and Sadie Dorfman, and Levi and Maya Fisher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Frankie was a proud, lifelong resident of Bexley, Ohio, graduating from Bexley High School in 1948. It was at that time when, at a cousins wedding, Frankie met Irving Schottenstein. They were married in August 1949 and together forged a wonderful life focused on family and community. Providing tremendous support for Irving as he built his business and eventually co-founded M/I Homes, Frankie was the backbone of her family, forever present in the lives of their four children. A strong and very caring personality, at times even a force of nature, Frankie had many interests and passions. She was highly skilled at crossword puzzles, word games, Jeopardy, enjoyed playing mah jong, loved Broadway musicals, classic films, music from the American songbook and all things Ohio State University, particularly the Marching Band. Frankie had a great sense of humor and an extremely quick wit. She was also strong willed, with definite opinions about many things, rarely ambiguous with her thoughts and ideas, and always caring about the greater good. Frankie had a kind and compassionate heart and a strong sense of community. She was devoted to her religion and the Jewish people, loved her country and never missed celebrating her favorite holiday, July 4th. Frankie lived life humbly with a certain sense of simplicity, yet was a strong, committed and valued supporter of many charitable organizations. But, above all, was Frankie's fierce devotion and love of family. Nothing meant more to Frankie, and nothing made her happier, than being with her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Her life was a blessing, powerfully and positively influencing her family, and she will be forever remembered by all of us as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Special thanks to Jennifer Frey, Babeth Garcia, Edie Walls, Mae Blanton, Beyenesh Gebru, Leola Little and the wonderful women who provided Frankie with such loving care during the past year; and special thanks to Dr. Andrew Thomas, Dr. Douglas Scharre and the entire Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, as well as Dr. Robert Hershfield, for their outstanding care. A private graveside service officiated by Rabbi Harold Berman will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frankie's memory to JewishColumbus, 1175 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com