|
|
Robinson, Frances
1931 - 2019
Frances Bert Robinson aka "Grandma", March 14, 1931- October 28, 2019. Took her Heavenly flight on October 28 at home peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory her one daughter, Cynthia (Howard); four sons, Danny (Johannie), William (Fred), Richard and Andrew (Genia); grandchildren; great-grands; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Friends may call Monday, Oct 4, 5-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Family will receive friends at Living Waters, 1824 Cleveland Ave., 43211, Tuesday, Oct 5 from 10-11am, Celebration of Life immediately following. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019