Roslovic, Frances

Frances Emma Wagner Roslovic, 88, passed away comfortably at her home surrounded by family, friends, and her animals on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in a 1860s family farmhouse near Wheelersburg, OH, and graduated from Pedro High School. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nick, and her parents Frank and Carrie Sanders Wagner. Frances is survived by her 7 children, Jovan (Bob), Nina, Nick (Tina), Dan (Carla), John (Melissa), Dian (Kris), and Adam (Meredith), 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Ann "Rooney" Wagner, nieces Eileen Sobat of Midland, PA and Jennifer Poulson of Hilliard, OH, and nephews Tim Rajsich of Boise, ID, David Rajsich of Phoenix, and Gary Rajsich of Baltimore, MD. The family is grateful to her caregivers, Jodie, Vickie and Lisa.Viewing hours are Thursday May 2 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel in Gahanna, OH, 1051 E. Johnstown Road; with services Friday (time to be determined) at St. Stevan of Dechani Serbian Orthodox Church at 1840 Cassady Avenue 43219 in Columbus. Nick and Frances were Kumovi ("godparents") of St. Stevan's, which they helped found and build.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Serbian Sisters of St. Stevan of Dechani Serbian Orthodox Church, the Ohio Wildlife Center (6131 Cook Road, Powell, OH 43065). For updates please visit, www.schoedinger.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary