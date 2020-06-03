Frances Skeaton
Skeaton, Frances
1923 - 2020
Frances Skeaton (Toles) was born August 11, 1923 in Urbancrest, Ohio. She went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 at Doctors West Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orland Skeaton; Children, Melinda, Bonnie, and Donald; And Mother, Georgia. She is survived by her Step-Children, including Karen Skeaton; Grandchildren, Monica and Joshua; Great-Grandchildren, Sasha, Julian, Payton; Great-Great-Grandchildren, Caelum, Davonna, and Dior; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Flowers can be sent to Edwards Funeral Service via their website. The family asks for support and sympathy during these difficult times.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
