Skeaton, Frances

1923 - 2020

Frances Skeaton (Toles) was born August 11, 1923 in Urbancrest, Ohio. She went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 at Doctors West Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orland Skeaton; Children, Melinda, Bonnie, and Donald; And Mother, Georgia. She is survived by her Step-Children, including Karen Skeaton; Grandchildren, Monica and Joshua; Great-Grandchildren, Sasha, Julian, Payton; Great-Great-Grandchildren, Caelum, Davonna, and Dior; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Flowers can be sent to Edwards Funeral Service via their website. The family asks for support and sympathy during these difficult times.



