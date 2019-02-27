|
Tom, Frances
Frances "Darlene" Tom, age 77, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 15, 2018; following a four month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. A longtime resident of Hilliard, OH and previous resident of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Retired from Ashland Chemical Company, Dublin Ohio as Sr. Accounts Manager in 2005. She was deeply devoted to her family and will be forever missed. Preceded in death by sisters Vernice Kirk, Jean Wellman, Charlotte Russell, Beatrice Perry, and Ruth Remchuk, brothers Ira Kirk, Luther Kirk and Mack Kirk. Survived by husband of 52 years, Errol Tom; children, Kevin (Crissy) Tom, Kelly (Troy) Smith; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Kennedy, Reid, and Holden; sisters, Carrie (Chuck) Callahan and Shari Sheats; brothers, Walter (Betty) Kirk and William (Linda) Kirk; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial service to be held at 11 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UALC Church at 3500 Mill Run Drive, Hilliard, OH. Reverend Buff Delcamp officiating. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Salvation Army Wayne County, WV; St. Jude's Cancer hospital; or to American Brain Tumor Association. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME BEACHES CHAPEL, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
