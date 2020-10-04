Utley, Frances
1917 - 2020
Frances Winter Utley, age 103 of Lancaster, died October 2, 2020, in Columbus. She was born Aug 3, 1917 to the late John and Olive Lewis Winter Jr., in Fort Worth, TX. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1939 where she met the love of her life, George Reese Utley. They married in 1941 and moved to Lancaster, Ohio. Frances was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Lancaster Country Club, founding member of Twig 1, member of Fairfield Heritage Association, passionate restorer and first curator of the Georgian Museum, and ardent supporter of Kappa Kappa Gamma, serving on their Heritage Museum Guild and the Board of Trustees. In 2001 she received the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce award for outstanding service to the community and 2006 she received the outstanding citizen award from the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her daughter, Frances (Frank) Shyjka, son-in-law Thomas Dudley Simmons; grandchildren Kathleen (Michael) Russo, Elisabeth (Robert Jr) Baute, Thomas Dudley (Laurel) Simmons III, Alexandra (John) Klitsch and Andria (Brett Coolidge) Shyjka; and ten beloved great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thank you to Theresa Alexander for all her care and help over the years and the excellent care she received from the staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Frances was predeceased in death by her husband George Reese Utley, daughter Candace Simmons; siblings, Lewis Winter, Margaret Johnson, Katherine Magee, John Winter III and Suzanne Shepard. A graveside service through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home will take place on Thursday October 8th, at 11pm at Forest Rose Cemetery officiated by Fr. Seth Wymer. Due to Covid-19 please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Donations may be made in Frances's memory to The Fairfield County Heritage Association or St. John's Episcopal Church. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com