Weimar, Frances
1927 - 2019
Frances Weimar, age 92, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Greenville, Mississippi to the late Howard Earl Weaver Sr. and Mary Barlow Creed. Frances was a graduate of Messick High School in Memphis, Tennessee where she was a member of the tennis team. A longtime member of Sharon Woods Baptist Church, where she served in several different capacities, she was a current member of North Columbus Baptist Church. She retired from the Sears Service Center after many years of dedicated service. Frances was very devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her children, Gary (Debby), Janice (Cliff) Skinner, Glenn (Tina), and Steve (Cindy); 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and niece, Debbie Vlahos. She is preceded in death by her husband Phil J. Weimar, parents, sister Emma Jean Melton and brother Howard Earl Weaver, Jr. Family will receive friends from 5-8pm Thursday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road. Her Funeral Service will be held at 10am Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sharon Woods Church, 5959 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019