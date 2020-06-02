Williams, Frances
1940 - 2020
Frances M. Williams, age 79. Sunrise December 24, 1940 and Sunset May 29, 2020. Private service Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live- stream and offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1940 - 2020
Frances M. Williams, age 79. Sunrise December 24, 1940 and Sunset May 29, 2020. Private service Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live- stream and offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.