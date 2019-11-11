Home

Francine Elke Obituary
Elke, Francine
Francine Ruth Elke, age 87, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Oh. She is preceded in death by her husband Warren T. Elke and parents Ruth and Frank Kozeluh. She is survived by children, Paula Gartrell, Steve (Julie) Elke, Penny (Bob) Thomas, Jim(Julie) Elke; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Audrey Hautamaki. The family would like to give a special thank-you to Le Davis, The Forum at Knightsbridge, Hospices Wesley Glen and Capital Care. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
