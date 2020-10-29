Crowley III, Francis B.
1935 - 2020
Francis Brian Crowley III, 85, of Dublin, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Known as Frank, he was born in 1935 in New York, to the late Francis and Mary (Cooney) Crowley. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Mary Josephine (Thompson) Crowley, and his sisters Florence Crowley, Anne Crowley and Mimi Ryan. Frank is lovingly survived by his son, Brian (Anne-Marie) Crowley of Westfield, NJ, Michael (Holly) Crowley, of Thomasville, GA and his daughter, Margaret Crowley of Dublin, OH; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank earned a B.S. in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, a M.S.E in engineering from Princeton University, and a PH.D. in engineering mechanics from University of Illinois at Urbana. During his 28-yr. Air Force career, he proudly served as a pilot, professor, and base commander before retiring with the rank of Colonel. Following the Air Force, Frank became Battelle Memorial Institute's V.P. of Business Operations for sixteen years. After retiring completely, he devoted his life to family and friends, spoiling his grandchildren and lying about his golf score. More than anything, Frank was a dedicated family man and devout Catholic. His Irish sense of humor and uncanny ability to bestow nicknames will be greatly missed. At this time no funeral services are planned. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the United States Military Academy, West Point N.Y.
Cherished memories and photos can be found at www.schoedinger.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Catholic Charities USA, @ Catholiccharities.org
, The Arthritis Foundation
, @arthritis.org and The Disabled American Veterans, @DAV.org. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com
to share memories and condolences. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.