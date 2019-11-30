Home

Francis B. "Frank" Ebner


1937 - 2019
Francis B. "Frank" Ebner Obituary
Ebner, Francis "Frank" B.
1937 - 2019
Francis "Frank" B. Ebner, 82, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Frank was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Mission Church; he retired from the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA). Frank loved fishing, gardening, listening to country music, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Francis Aloyious and Veronica Ellen; infant daughter Lisa Marie and sister Barbara Brodbeck. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Eileen; sons Vince (Nancy) and Mike (Sasha); grandchildren Derrick (Rebecca), Ryan (Jenn), Amanda (Kyle) and Allison; great-grandchildren Avery, London, Kaiser, James and Scarlett; aunts Margaret Fruth and Rita Kaiser; uncle Phil (Sue) Kaiser; sister-in-law Betty (Jack) Warnock; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg with a -Rosary service following. Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala. Requiem Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Mission Church 2586 Billingsley Rd. Columbus. Contributions may be made in Frank's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Mission or the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. Messages may be sent to Frank's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
