Batchelder, Francis
1922 - 2019
Francis J. Batchelder, age 97, passed away peacefully at Wesley Glen Retirement Community. He was born in Orange, NJ and lived most of his adult life in Pearl River, NY. He came to Ohio in 1980, where he lived temporarily in Canton and moved to Columbus in 1984, after American Electric Power Company relocated to Columbus. Francis served in the US Navy Seabees during WW II. He graduated from University of Michigan. He also attended Columbia University, College of the City of New York, Fairleigh-Dickinson University and Columbus State Community College. Francis was licensed as Professional Engineer in New York State. He is survived by his daughter, Susan E. Batchelder of Alexandria, VA; and son, Thomas H. Batchelder of Cambridge, MA. A Memorial Service is to be arranged at Wesley Glen Retirement Community, 5515 N. High St., Columbus, 43214. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wesley Glen Charitable Care Fund or to the North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E. North Broadway, Columbus OH 43214. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020