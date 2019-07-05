The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Brennan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Francis Brennan Obituary
Brennan, Francis
1929 - 2019
Francis A. "Frank" Brennan, Jr., 90, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Father of two daughters, Clara and Karen; he had 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Neima and Joe. Preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Margie. He was a proud Marine who was stationed on the USS Missouri and fought in Korea receiving a Bronze Star with valor, Silver Star, and the Purple Heart. He worked at the Grove City Lumber Yard for many years as a Master Craftsman. He enjoyed history, listening to music, reading, and watching movies. Frank's family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be to Grove City VFW Post 8198. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now