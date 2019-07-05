|
Brennan, Francis
1929 - 2019
Francis A. "Frank" Brennan, Jr., 90, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Father of two daughters, Clara and Karen; he had 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Neima and Joe. Preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Margie. He was a proud Marine who was stationed on the USS Missouri and fought in Korea receiving a Bronze Star with valor, Silver Star, and the Purple Heart. He worked at the Grove City Lumber Yard for many years as a Master Craftsman. He enjoyed history, listening to music, reading, and watching movies. Frank's family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be to Grove City VFW Post 8198. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019