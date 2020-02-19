Home

Francis G. "Shanky" Karabinos


1929 - 2020
Francis G. "Shanky" Karabinos Obituary
Karabinos, Francis G. "Shanky"
1929 - 2020
Francis G. "Shanky" Karabinos, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67-years, Theresa M. (Sayer) Karabinos, who died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, just a week prior to his death, also, his parents George and Anne (Benney) Karabinos Sayer, brothers George "Square" and Robert "Bob", sisters Barbara "Babs" Karabinos and Pauline "Mitzi" Kauffman James. Survived by his children, Mary Ann Karabinos, Edward (Colleen) Karabinos, Jane Karabinos, Thomas Karabinos, Lucy Markin and Steve (Dawn) Karabinos; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He worked hard for his family everyday of his adult life, no matter the circumstances and was a longtime member of St. Agatha Catholic Church. He was a Steelers and Reds fan and sports enthusiast in general; and he enjoyed volunteering for numerous causes. He served his country in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. His family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 9-10 a.m., at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road (at Andover), Upper Arlington, where his funeral Mass will follow at at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Daniel Ochs as the Presider. Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name preferred to the Wounded Warrier Project. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
