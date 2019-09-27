|
|
Kern, Francis
1927 - 2019
Francis Edward Kern, age 92, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Ann's Hospital. Francis was a very humble and prayerful man. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Anna Kern, first wife Charlene "Mickey", daughter Shirley Jean, and sisters Rosemary and Vera. Francis is survived by wife, Gladys Kern; daughter, Cindy (Mike) O'Connell; sons, Chuck and Larry (Cathy) Kern; stepsons, Steve (Carol), Tom (Paula), John (Flossie); and stepdaughter, Diane; grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) O'Connell, Kevin (Lindsay) O'Connell, Katie (Ryan) Guntle, Kelly (Steven) Schmidt, Michael Sutton; and 13 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 3-7 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd., Columbus, OH 43224. Father Anthony Davis, Celebrant. Interment to follow in procession at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence, and to view full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019