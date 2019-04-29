Home

Francis P. Shea

Francis P. Shea Obituary
Shea, Francis P.
Francis P. Shea, age 77, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at home. Born March 17, 1942 in Columbus, son of the late Francis P. Shea, Sr. and Miriam Bechdolt Shea. Also preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Shea and his niece Ainsley Shea. Survived by his wife, Cathy Schoby Shea; brother, Stephen (Kelley) Shea; nieces, Audrey and Avery; loving step-children and step-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 7 pm Tuesday, May 7 at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road, where friends may call one hour prior. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019
