Proto, Francis

Francis John Proto, 77, passed away November 28, 2020. A 40 year resident of Upper Arlington, OH, then a resident of Charlotte, NC. He was a graduate of Fordham University, member of ROTC Pershing Rifles, and veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by Borden Corporation as CFO for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 55 years; and children, Laura, husband Tommy; Jennifer, husband, Alexander; John, wife, Brooke; and Paul, wife, Kate. Along with eight beautiful grandchildren, Jack, Anna, Bridget, Walter, Samuel, Xavier, Maya, and Violet. He was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church, Charlotte, NC. We will all miss him dearly and keep his memories alive.



