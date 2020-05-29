Maselli, Francis R.

1942 - 2020

Francis Robert "Fran" Maselli, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2020 in Westerville, Ohio. Fran was born on July 26, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Frank and Esther Maselli. He was the middle son of 3 children, older brother Donald J. Maselli (deceased 2001) and younger brother James Jiggs Maselli. Fran graduated in 1960 from Farrell High School and later attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Fran married Karen Rae Armstrong on August 3 rd 1968 in Farrell, Pa. He eventually re-located with his wife to Warren, Ohio in 1970 as they began to raise their family. Fran took a job with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals / Pfizer in 1968 Fran was promoted to District Manager with Wyeth in 1988 and moved his family to Westerville, Ohio He spent 38 years with Wyeth/Pfizer and eventually retired there in 2006. Fran and Karen were members of St Pauls Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio Fran was a devoted Catholic, Husband and Father who was all about spending time with his children (4) and grandchildren (10) He will forever be loved and missed by family/friends and colleagues. Surviving by his wife, Karen Maselli of Westerville; daughter, Mrs. John (Franchesca Frankie) Nicoletti of Los Angeles, CA; sons; Christian Maselli of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Bryan Maselli of Granville, OH and Francis R BJ Maselli, Jr of Delaware, OH; 9 grandchildren; and brother, James Jiggs Maselli of Ft. Meyers, Fl. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Esther Maselli, brother Dr. Donald J. Maselli (2001) and grandson Luca Angelo Maselli (2019). Calling hours will be from 5-7pm Sunday, May 31 at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, OH 43082, Monday, June 1 at 10:30a.m. Fran will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery located at 9571 N High St in Lewis Center, Ohio 43035.



