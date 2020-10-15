Santavicca, Francis
1936 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Earl Santavicca, age 84, of Pickerington, OH passed away unexpectedly October 12, 2020. He was born May 19, 1936 in Belmont County, OH to the late Earl and Juanita Santavicca. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Francis loved his dog, Chopper and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Thaida; son, Gary Francis; great granddaughter, Kamryn; two sisters, Janice and Sharon; and brother, Bobby. Survivors include his three children, Robert (Tammy) Santavicca, Roger Santavicca and Pam (Rod Wolfe) Santavicca; grandchildren, Tony (Jenny), Joseph (Michelle), Ryan, Bobby (Brittany) and Staci (Sam); great grandchildren, Audrey, Nick and Mila; brother, Bernard (Gloria) Santavicca; two nieces, Renee (Mike) and Lisa (Derrick); several great nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit 11-1:00pm on Monday, October 19, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Interment at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VA Medical Center. Online condolences may be found at www.spencfuneralhome.com
