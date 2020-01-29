Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM
Jesus Power Assembly of God Church
5215 Cleveland Ave.
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Jesus Power Assembly of God Church
5215 Cleveland Ave.
Francis Sowah


1942 - 2019
Francis Sowah Obituary
Sowah, Francis
1942 - 2019
Francis O. Sowah, age 77. Sunrise September 1, 1942 and Sunset December 18, 2019. Visitation 8am and Funeral 10am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Jesus Power Assembly of God Church, 5215 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Blendon Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The SOWAH Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
