Sowah, Francis
1942 - 2019
Francis O. Sowah, age 77. Sunrise September 1, 1942 and Sunset December 18, 2019. Visitation 8am and Funeral 10am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Jesus Power Assembly of God Church, 5215 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Blendon Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020