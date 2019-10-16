|
Merz, Frank B.
1951 - 2019
Frank B. Merz, age 68, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 under the care of Hospice at Riverside Methodist Hospital. A lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, he was born on February 26, 1951 to the late Frank J. and Jane Merz. Frank was a graduate of Mifflin High School, Class of 1969, and a veteran with the United States Army. Frank retired from the Whitehall Division of Fire, as a Firefighter/EMT, with 25 years of dedicated service to the community. A devoted family man, time well spent for Frank was time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. And he will be deeply missed. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Virginia "Ginny"; his children, Mathew Merz, Amy (Josh) May and Erica Merz; grandchildren, Kayla, Joey, Caden, Cole, Cain and Bella; great-grandson, Jerrett; brothers, Fred (Marianne) Merz and Joseph Merz; step-mother, Carol Merz; nieces and nephews and their families. He is also preceded in death by his stepson J.J. Hatfield and sister Molly Merz. Frank also enjoyed spending time on the golf course, watching his Cleveland Browns and the Buckeyes. Family will be received from 2-5pm Sunday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus, where his Funeral Service will be held at 10am Monday, October 21, 2019. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made, in his memory, to the Columbus Cancer Clinic, 1699 W Mound St, Columbus, OH 43223. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messaged of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019