|
|
Bonarrigo, Frank
1949 - 2020
Frank Bonarrigo, 71, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on March 27, 2020. Frank was born in Columbus, Ohio to Frank and Levia (Borghese) Bonarrigo on February 1, 1949. He was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School, and later Franklin University. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era at which time he was stationed in Germany. Frank spent 31 years in Medina, Ohio prior to moving back to Columbus to be close to family. Frank was an avid Lionel train collector from a young age and was a longtime member of TCA. He was involved in the Columbus Italian Club and a dedicated Habitat for Humanity volunteer. Frank loved cars, music, and sports, especially the Cleveland Indians. Nothing brought more joy to Frank than spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids. His warmth and kindness will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. In addition to his wife, Jackie of 46 years, he is survived by his daughter, Beth (Joe) Loessin; son, Tony (Beth) Bonarrigo; grandchildren, Olivia, Juliana, Sophie, Isabella, and Max; siblings, Rick (Chris) Bonarrigo, Steve (Jenny) Bonarrigo, Dan Bonarrigo, and Mary (Jeff) Becker; sister-in-law, Peggy (John) Geyer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to current health restrictions, a memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by O. R. WOODYARD CO. NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020