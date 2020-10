Or Copy this URL to Share

Borghese, Frank

Frank Borghese, age 35, of Hilliard, OH, passed away suddenly on October 15, 2020. He enjoyed all sports, especially basketball. He is survived by his parents, Frank Borghese and Lenda Boggs. He will be missed by numerous family members and friends. Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life Service at the Hilliard Church of Christ, 4300 Avery Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6pm.



