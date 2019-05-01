The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Frank "Chic" Centofanti

Frank "Chic" Centofanti Obituary
Centofanti, Frank "Chic"
1925 - 2019
Frank "Chic" Centofanti, age 93, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Centofanti, parents John and Josephine, and brothers and sisters Enio, John, Filomena, Jenny, and Baby Joe. Frank is survived by children, Frank and Julie; grandchildren, Jenny, Marvin, Christy, Eric; and granddog, Muffy; great-granddaughters, Kayla, Kelsey, and Emma; sister, Elda; and several nieces and nephews. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. He was also a member of AIGA, Riviera Golf Club, St. Clair A.C., Carpenter's Local 200, and St. Matthias Catholic Church. Family will receive friends from 3-7 pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N High St., Lewis Center, OH 43035. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Family offers a special thank you to Father Anthony Davis and Sister Marie. To share condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2019
