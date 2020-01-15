Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:45 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 S. High St.
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
Frank D. Slane


1928 - 2020
Frank D. Slane Obituary
Slane, Frank D.
1928 - 2020
Frank D. Slane, 1928-2020, passed away at age 91, peacefully at Crestview Nursing Home on January 15, 2020. Frank was born in Summit Station, Ohio and went to South High School. He worked at Borden's and retired from Kroger in 1991 and he managed the Whitehall after retirement. Frank was a member of Seton Parish in Pickerington. Frank never met a stranger and had a witty, quick sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of their home. He is preceded in death by his son Steve Slane and his parents George and Mary Slane. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Lou. Frank is also survived by his four children, Karen (Keith) Taylor, Linda (Larry) Wilkie, Theresa (Bill) Warner, and Frank Slane II; and his four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Crestview Rehab and Nursing and FairHope Hospice for taking excellent care of our father. Friends may call 5-7pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Vigil Service 6:45 p.m. Funeral Mass is 11 am Saturday, January 18 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne. Messages may be sent to Frank's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
