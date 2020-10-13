Danko, Frank
Frank Danko, age 81, of LaFollette, born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and retired from General Motors. Survivors: wife, Peg Garman Danko; daughters, Elaine Burchfield and husband, Bill, Debbie Carper and husband, John, Monica and husband, Eric Clarke; grandchildren, Nina and Maya Burchfield, Andy and McKenna Carper, Katelyn and Bella Clarke; extended family 4 sons, Michael Garman and wife, Linda, Mark Garman and wife, Barbara, John Garman and wife, Debbie, Tim Garman and wife, Tammie; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. No Services planned. Memorials may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
