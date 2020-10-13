1/1
Frank Danko
1939 - 2020
Frank Danko, age 81, of LaFollette, born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and retired from General Motors. Survivors: wife, Peg Garman Danko; daughters, Elaine Burchfield and husband, Bill, Debbie Carper and husband, John, Monica and husband, Eric Clarke; grandchildren, Nina and Maya Burchfield, Andy and McKenna Carper, Katelyn and Bella Clarke; extended family 4 sons, Michael Garman and wife, Linda, Mark Garman and wife, Barbara, John Garman and wife, Debbie, Tim Garman and wife, Tammie; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. No Services planned. Memorials may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757. Online condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
