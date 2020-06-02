Berger, Frank David
1932 - 2020
Frank David Berger, 88, of Orient (Commercial Point), passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Doctors West in Columbus. He was born on April 1, 1932 in Franklin County, OH to the late Arthur and Josephine (Pugh) Berger. He was a graduate of Scioto Twp. H.S. and a veteran of the U.S. Army During Korea, stationed in Germany and Italy as a military police officer. He retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 41 years as a Stationary Engineer. Dave enjoyed summers at Lake White with family for many years and traveling as well as playing cards with friends. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy (Nesser), stepson Richard Whaley and stepdaughter Sylvia Orr, a sister and 2 brothers. Survived by his son, Joe (Theresa) of Mt. Sterling; grandsons, Sam, Ross, and Luke Berger; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, on Thurs., June 4, 2020 from 10a.m. until the time of Service at 12noon with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point. In attempt to meet CDC and Ohio Health Dept. guidelines concerning COVID-19 and the comfort of the family, we encourage you to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Rick Brown VFW Post #7941, 3301 Northup Ave., South Bloomfield, OH 43103. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.