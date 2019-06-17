|
|
Demena, Frank
1930 - 2019
Frank T. Demena Jr., age 89, passed away on June 11, 2019. Frank was born February 12, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Angelina Demana, brothers Thomas and John Demana, sister Mary Petre and his beloved son Thomas Demana. Frank has endured several years of pain and suffering and has finally decided it is time to go home with the Lord and join those who have passed before him. Frank is survived by Carl Jr. (Beth) and Rosemarie Rambo, nephew and niece, along with several cousins. Funeral Service 1 P.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the gates of St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Lockbourne, Ohio). Burial immediately following. We would like to express our sincerest thanks and appreciation to Cara and her gracious staff at Danbury for caring for Frank. In addition, we want to express our gratitude to Nancy and those blessed folks at Wesley Hospice for tending to Frank's needs in his failing health. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL, 1177 West Fifth Avenue. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019