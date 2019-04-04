|
Denutte, Frank
1944 - 2019
Frank Denutte was born on December 9, 1944 in Litchfield, Illinois and died on April 2, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 74 years old. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Brian (Misaki) and Mike (Ami); grandchildren, Eric, Miruki, Ashley and Kaylee. Frank also is survived by his sister, Diane (Ron) Worth. He was predeceased by his parents Ferrer and Jennie Denutte and his former wife Kathy Krauter. Frank started his business, Action Group Inc. in 1982. Frank served in The United States Army during the Vietnam War and contracted Multiple Myeloma due to exposure to Agent Orange. This ultimately caused the death of this fearless warrior. For complete obituary with service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019