Di CESARE, Frank "Frankie"
1938 - 2019
Frank "Frankie" Di Cesare, age 80, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, at Mt.Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. A lifetime member of St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church, he was also a member of the AIGA at Riviera Country Club, S.F.I., Amici D'Oro and a longtime volunteer at the Italian Festival. Frankie was a self-made man who started working at a young age. He later joined Tata Excavating as a Heavy Equipment Operator where he worked for 40 years. He was proud to have helped build many of the roadways and infrastructure in the Columbus area throughout his career. A devoted husband and father, Frankie loved spending mornings drinking coffee with lifelong friends from the Milo area in Columbus, weekly dinners with friends, playing Bocce Ball at the Abruzzi Club and watching football, especially his beloved Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a huge supporter of Columbus youth sports and coached his children's teams where he earned the name "Big Frank." Frankie was also quite an ice cream connoisseur. For such as small guy, "Big Frank" never met a hot fudge sundae he didn't like. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54-years, Leona (Casa) Di Cesare, parents Pasquale and Lizzie (Parady) Di Cesare and grandson Matthew J. Di Cesare, brothers Carl, Ted and Paul, sisters Ruth Fowler, Joanne Nance, Martha Geer, Janet Dixon and Betty Priest. Survived by his children, Frank J. Di Cesare, Lorrie A. Di Cesare and John M. Di Cesare; grandson, Anthony V. (Elaina) Di Cesare; sisters, Mae Rooker and Donna Norris; brother-in-law, Philip Casa; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m.). Everyone is asked to gather at St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street (Italian Village) on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., for his funeral Mass. Entombment to follow, Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to make donations in Frankie's name to the St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 720 Hamlet St., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019