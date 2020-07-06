1/1
Frank Dunlap
1941 - 2020
Dunlap, Frank
1941 - 2020
Frank Dunlap, Jr., age 78, passed away June 30, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Thursday, July 9, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Frank together at a distance. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Frank's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
