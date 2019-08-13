|
|
Policaro, Frank E.
1931 - 2019
Frank E. Policaro, age 87, who was born on November 13, 1931, in Columbus (OH), the only son of Anthony and Anna (Puccetti) Policaro, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Frank graduated from West High School in Columbus and then graduated from the Ohio Barber College and partnered with his father in a successful barber business for over 50 years. Frank met his devoted, loving wife, Anita M. Amicon, and married her in 1956, celebrating 63 years of marriage this past May. Frank was instrumental in the development of the American-Italian Golf Association where he later became an officer. Frank was recognized by the State of Ohio receiving an award from State Senator Donald Woodland for successful small business. Frank was a devoted father of three children and four grandchildren. As their children progressed through the Dublin school system, Frank and Anita became active in athletics and other student extra-curricular activities. Frank was "crew chief" for the chain gang for Dublin Coffman Shamrocks on Football Friday Night home games for 36 years. He even had a few years working for both Dublin Coffman and Dublin Scioto home football games. Frank was a former president of the Dublin Youth Athletics Association, devoting his time year round in this position. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; but he leaves behind his wife, Anita M. (Amicon) Policaro; his children, Michelle Policaro (Jeffrey) Snyder, Michael and Thomas Policaro; four grandchildren, Alysia A. (Randall) Brandise-Sant, Anthony Policaro, Giovanni Policaro and Francesca Policaro; along with nieces and nephews, David Amicon, Christine Amicon, Jennifer Amicon and Mark Amicon. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Friends and family are asked to meet for his funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne. Rev. Fr. Vincent Nguyen, Presider. Burial to follow in the cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019