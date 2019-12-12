|
Sheets, Frank E.
1924 - 2019
Frank Edward Sheets, age 95, passed away at The Inn at Chapel Grove on December 10, 2019. Edward was born in Harrisburg, Ohio on April 12, 1924 to the late Oliver and Bessie (Hays) Sheets. Edward was proud to be a veteran and served his country in the US Navy during WW II. He retired as a district manager from Suburban Propane, and was a member of Mt. Sterling Masonic Lodge #269. He is also preceded in death by wife Marjorie (Borror) Sheets, granddaughter Melanie Kriger, brothers Paul Sheets and Oliver Sheets Jr., sister Margaret Cave. Edward is survived by children, Cynthia (Joe) Morrison, Lyle (Sandy) Sheets and Patty (Dave) Kriger; grandchildren, Laura (Michael) Mitchell, Alan (Rachel) Sheets, Kyle (LaCrissa) Sheets, Ryan (Megan) Morrison, Shannon (James) Francis, Michelle (Eli) Townsend and Sherry (Shaun) Lewis; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Hoop. Family will receive friends at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-8 pm. and Tuesday 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Pastor Tony Bartlette officiating. Interment Beckett Cemetery. Family suggest, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Share memories at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019