|
|
Guarasci, Frank F.
1932 - 2020
Frank Felix Guarasci, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at the age of 87. A lifelong resident of Columbus, Frank is survived by his wife, Lea (Magistrale), the love of his life and wife of 65 years; their six children, Ralph (Lynn), Celia Paniccia (Greg), Gina Connor (Jim), Carla Sheehan (Ed), Mike (Noreen) and Frank (Laura); 16 grandchildren, Katie Watson (Adam), Kelly Johnston (Jason), Dan Guarasci, Angela Kachur (Mike), Frank Paniccia (Cathy), Maria Supsak (Brian), Julia Hendricks (Lloyd), Danielle Costine (Chris), Pat Connor (Kacey), Lea McMillan (Walter), Rachel Pearson (Mike), Margo Sheehan, EJ Sheehan, Katie Guarasci, Chris Guarasci, Brittany Guarasci; 25 great-grandchildren; Frank's three brothers, Ted (Sue), Bob and John; and many nieces and nephews. Frank was born August 18, 1932, in Columbus (OH) to Ralph and Cecelia Guarasci. He attended Aquinas High School and The Ohio State University, where he earned three Varsity 'O' Golf letters. After college, Frank served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant Armor Officer in Fort Knox, KY. Frank had a 35 year career at Unisys Corporation (formerly Burroughs Corporation) earning several Sales Achievement Awards. Upon retirement, Frank and Lea enjoyed traveling and hosting family and friends at their condo in Bonita Bay, FL. They took many cruises and Frank played golf at numerous renowned European destinations including The Old Course at St. Andrews. Frank was a man endlessly devoted to his family, faith and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and school activities and was famous for teaching them how to make cinnamon rolls, homemade pasta and 'Grandpa's Soup.' Frank and Lea were founding members of St. Timothy Parish, and active at Bishop Watterson High School. Frank was also a passionate supporter of Ohio State Athletics, especially the golf, football and basketball teams. He often could be found at the OSU golf course where he was a member for 50 years. It gives his family great joy to know that Frank is reunited with his pals from the weekend 'skins game' on the Scarlet Course. Due to the recent health restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be presided by Reverend Father Timothy M. Hayes, with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery (Lockbourne). A memorial Mass celebration will follow at a later date. Memorials can be made to The Frank and Lea Guarasci Endowment Fund at www.catholic-foundation.org (Fund ID # 320BC) in support of St. Timothy School. The family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare providers and administrators at The Forum at Knightsbridge. Arrangements entrusted with THE JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020