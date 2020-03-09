The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Frank Hall Obituary
Hall, Frank
1932 - 2020
Frank Hall, age 88, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Family will receive friends from 5-8pm Wednesday, March 11 at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 12 at 1:30pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3924 Home Road, Powell, Ohio 43065. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Children's Hospital (Columbus), or Kobacker House. For an extended obituary, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
