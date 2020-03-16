Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
3161 E. Fifth Ave.
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
3161 E. Fifth Ave
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Glen Rest Estates
Frank Isabel Obituary
Frank H. Isabel, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents A.E. and Aneva Isabel, wife Hazel Isabel, and granddaughter Cierra Isabel. Left to cherish his memory, children, Darryl Isabel, Boyce (Dawn) Isabel, and Yolanda (Kenny) Plair; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruby Little, Terry Turner, Carolyn Fisher, Grady Turner, and Columbus Isabel; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Home-going celebration 7PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 E. Fifth Ave. Family will receive friends from 6PM until time of service. Interment 11AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at Glen Rest Estates. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
