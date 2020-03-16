|
Isabel, Frank
1938 - 2020
Frank H. Isabel, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents A.E. and Aneva Isabel, wife Hazel Isabel, and granddaughter Cierra Isabel. Left to cherish his memory, children, Darryl Isabel, Boyce (Dawn) Isabel, and Yolanda (Kenny) Plair; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruby Little, Terry Turner, Carolyn Fisher, Grady Turner, and Columbus Isabel; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Home-going celebration 7PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 E. Fifth Ave. Family will receive friends from 6PM until time of service. Interment 11AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at Glen Rest Estates. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020