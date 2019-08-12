|
|
Fancelli, Frank J.
1930 - 2019
Frank J. Fancelli, age 88, was born to Eliseo and Minnie Fancelli in the Flytown neighborhood of Columbus on November 9, 1930. He passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Eliseo, his mother Minnie and his brothers Leonard, John and Lou and granddaughter Molly. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy; children, Steve, Terri, Tammy and Mike; daughter-in-law, Elaine; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyler), Anthony and Nick; great-grandchildren, Evan, Eli and Leo; brothers, Joe (Jeannine) and Jim; sister, Pauline (Jim) Rushia; "bonus" sister, Carm; sister-in-law, Rose; loved by many, many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Frank worked for Wasserstrom for over 35 years and continued his friendship with the employees and the Wasserstrom family. He loved playing and watching golf and was an avid Buckeye fan. Frank served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was also a member of the GAC and Flytown clubs. He was a great husband, father, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa, mentor and friend. The family would like to thank the staff at Ganzhorn Suites and his physical therapist, John, who never gave up; and to Carla from Buckeye Home Health, his caregiver enabling him to be at home with his family. He was so loved by everyone who was blessed to be in his life and will be dearly missed. His family will receive friends on TUESDAY, August 13, 2019 from 3:30-7:30 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Friends and family are asked to meet at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd. (at N. High), Columbus, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., for his funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019