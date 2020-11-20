Less, Frank J.
1955 - 2020
Frank John Less, (1955-2020), went home to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, November 19. Frank was a loving husband, father and brother. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, DeAnna Pentello-Less; daughter, Morgan (Silverberry Mouhon); and sister, Linda (Bryan Foley). Frank truly was an inspirational man touching all who knew him including his lifelong friends, baseball teammates, co-workers, as well as fellow Buckeye and Reds fans. With his positivity, loyalty and epic memory, Frank will forever live in our hearts. Without a doubt, Frank has found the Buckeye Room in Heaven, and is discussing the greatest moments with Woody Hayes! We love you Frank OH...IO...forever! Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com