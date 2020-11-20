1/
Frank J. Less
1955 - 2020
Frank John Less, (1955-2020), went home to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, November 19. Frank was a loving husband, father and brother. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, DeAnna Pentello-Less; daughter, Morgan (Silverberry Mouhon); and sister, Linda (Bryan Foley). Frank truly was an inspirational man touching all who knew him including his lifelong friends, baseball teammates, co-workers, as well as fellow Buckeye and Reds fans. With his positivity, loyalty and epic memory, Frank will forever live in our hearts. Without a doubt, Frank has found the Buckeye Room in Heaven, and is discussing the greatest moments with Woody Hayes! We love you Frank OH...IO...forever! Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
