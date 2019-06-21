Home

Frank Knapp Obituary
Knapp, Frank
Frank P. Knapp, 89, died June 20, 2019 from pneumonia. Survived by Carolyn Knapp, wife; sons, Paul Knapp MD, Bruce Knapp, Mark Knapp MD; and daughter, Barbara Frea; grandchildren, Erik, Kayla, Carly, Michael, Hayden, Gracy, Zadie. Served in the United States Army 1951 to 1953. Retired as an engineer from Ohio Department of Transportation. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. "When I quit this mortal shore. And mosey 'round this Earth no more. Don't weep, don't sigh, don't grieve, don't sob; I may have struck a better job. Don't go and buy a large bouquet. For which you'll find it hard to pay. Don't stand around me looking blue; I may be better off than you!" In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards the Honor Flight Program, 2233 North Bank Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220. To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019
